AlwaysON Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



alwaysON specialises in the delivery of Private Cloud Solutions over our wholly owned, fully managed, highly resilient, Private MPLS network infrastructure.

Our ability to deliver both cloud solutions and network services means that we can deliver complete solutions for our customers – a totally unique market offering.

Our flagship solution is Microsoft Lync – an enterprise-ready unified communications platform that connects people everywhere as part of their everyday productivity experience.

First to market for both partners and customers with Lync 2013 in our own private cloud, alwaysON is committed to driving innovation, cost reduction, competitive edge and value.

We deliver Lync in a totally unique way, by deploying it as a cloud hosted solution we can scale up or down at short notice and offer compelling SLA’s and pricing, we can do this by deploying Lync over our own MPLS core network, this means we can truly provide enterprise grade voice solutions for All of our customers and partners.

Our market leading connectivity solutions are designed with our customers and partners in mind.

We are carrier agnostic, which means that we can offer the best last mile provider service, at the best cost, powered by our own world class MPLS core network technology.

Come along to stand H29 to find out more!

Address

1 Napier Court

Napier Road

Reading

Berkshire

Telephone: +443330770033

Email: marketing@alwayson.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/alwaysongroup

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/alwayson-group