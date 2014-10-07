This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Amazon Web Services provides a complete set of cloud computing services that enable you to build sophisticated, scalable applications. Today, hundreds of thousands of customers of all sizes take advantage of these cloud computing services in a diverse set of industries, including healthcare, media, financial services, insurance, real estate, retail, education and the public sector.