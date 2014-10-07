Ancoris Limited

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Cloud service provider and Google Apps Premier Enterprise Partner, Ancoris brings its expertise in messaging, collaboration, enterprise security and unified communications to IP Expo 2012. In November 2011, Ancoris was awarded the Specialist Reseller of the Year Award for its excellence in the delivery of cloud solutions, service and support to end user customers.

Ancoris brings Google related enterprise technologies to Google Apps customers, developing partnerships with Ericom to support Chromebooks, Esnatech for Unified Comms, CloudLock for cloud security, NetIQ for provisioning, SSO and Active Directory integration.

In July 2012, Ancoris acquired Cloud Skills, a Google Apps training & e-learning company. At IP Expo 2012, we will be announcing the new release of our Cloud Skills Academy e-learning and end-user e-support portal for Google Apps, a Google Marketplace application.

Ancoris are joined on Stand B71 by Esna Technologies which was recently named by Gartner Group as a 2012 Cool Vendor. Their award winning Office-LinX solution provides unified communications for Google Apps. This allows businesses to integrate their phone PBX with their cloud-based Google Apps environment, providing voicemail, email, fax and presence through phone, pc or mobile devices.

A visit to the Ancoris Stand will give you the opportunity to discover how Google cloud solutions can help you grow and simplify your business. You will also get the chance to register for your copy of “Thinking of Using Google Apps”, an independent e-guide in the Smart Questions Series.

Address

Lily Hill House

Lily Hill Road

Bracknell

Telephone: 0845 2626747

Email: info@ancoris.com