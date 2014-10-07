This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Your transmission infrastructure is the underpinning element of all your networks and applications. When planning and designing your business applications, you must think about how you can constantly improve productivity and business efficiencies while still maintaining a good return on investments and also dealing with any technical implications. By choosing Anixter, you can ensure you are sourcing from a global leading in structured connectivity and IP video solutions, whilst reducing the risk of possible schedule delays, potential labour downtime and any other logistical complications.

Anixter is a leading global supplier of communications and security products, electrical and electronic wire and cable, fasteners and other small components. We help our customers specify solutions and make informed purchasing decisions around technology, applications and relevant standards. Throughout the world, we provide innovative supply chain management services to reduce our customers' total cost of production and implementation. And we are pleased to be joined this year by two leading vendors to deliver the best solutions on the market for your needs.

CommScope is a global leading manufacturer in connectivity solutions for communications networks. They provide infrastructure solutions for wireless, business enterprise, residential broadband and carrier wireline networks. CommScope is the behind-the-scenes connection that helps the world communicate — at work, at home and on the go.

Axis Communications is a world leader in network video cameras and IP video solutions. As a global market leader in network video, come talk to them about shifting from a legacy analog technology to digital video surveillance and how this will bring you the full benefit of intelligent network video solutions.

Through our exclusive Pan EMEA distribution agreement with CommScope, Anixter are able to reach approximately 400 approved BusinessPartners, independent companies accredited to install the CommScope SYSTIMAX solutions to the highest standards and provide an exclusive 20-Year Warranty. Also with a global reach into up to 50 countries we are able to support a truly globally consistent solution meeting every customer need.

Visit us on stand D8 to discuss your business application requirements and discover how a well planned and implemented infrastructure can ensure your network productivity and business efficiencies, whilst protecting any investment now and into the future.

