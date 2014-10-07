This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



ANS Group are IT solutions specialists whose award-winning FlexPod data centre offering, Infrastructure 3.0, combines Cisco, VMware and NetApp technology to enable customers to do more with less, increasing productivity and reducing cost. With a £35m turnover and over 15 years of experience in providing business-enhancing solutions ANS are currently the Cisco Data Centre & Virtualisation Partner of the Year, the NetApp Partner of the Year and the VMware Business Continuity Competency Partner of the Year.

Address

ANS Group Plc

Synergy House

Manchester Science Park

Manchester

Telephone: 0161 227 1000