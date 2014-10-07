Apposite Technologies (OR)

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Apposite is the leading developer of WAN emulation tools for enterprise networking. Apposite’s award-winning Netropy and Linktropy WAN emulation appliances simulate network bandwidth, latency, loss, congestion and other impairments to test the performance of applications in the lab under a spectrum of real-world conditions. Apposite’s products offer unrivaled ease-of-use and fine-grained precision at highly affordable prices.

Address

11500 W. Olympic Blvd

Suite 510

Los Angeles

California

Telephone: 1.310.477.9955

Email: sales@apposite-tech.com