Apposite Technologies (OR)

Apposite is the leading developer of WAN emulation tools for enterprise networking. Apposite’s award-winning Netropy and Linktropy WAN emulation appliances simulate network bandwidth, latency, loss, congestion and other impairments to test the performance of applications in the lab under a spectrum of real-world conditions. Apposite’s products offer unrivaled ease-of-use and fine-grained precision at highly affordable prices.
Address
11500 W. Olympic Blvd
Suite 510
Los Angeles
California
Telephone: 1.310.477.9955
Email: sales@apposite-tech.com