Aptitude Software enables enterprises to build applications around their data, leveraging the full suite of Big Data processing technologies. The Aptitude Platform is valued by both business and IT teams for the ability to quickly develop and deploy business-critical applications that are able to process hundreds of millions of transactions per hour.
The company is based in London, UK and Boston, USA and sells to leading enterprises in a diverse range of industries from financial services, to telecommunications to digital media.
Address
Old Change House
128 Queen Victoria Street
London
Telephone: + 44 (0) 2074968100
Email: info@aptitudesoftware.com