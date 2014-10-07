This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



arcserve has reinvented back up with arcserve UDP combining industry-proven backup, replication, high availability and true global de-duplication technologies within one solution for virtual and physical environments. Organisations are able to scale their IT environments easily, whilst delivering against their recovery point and recovery time objectives, on-premise or in the cloud. Advanced capabilities enable you to establish, test and improve Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) on-premise and in the cloud delivering what today’s businesses need: Assured Recovery.

After months of successful customer validation and testing, we are delighted to have won Backup and DR software vendor of the year, especially as arcserve UDP has only been widely available for a few months. We have had astounding feedback from our customers and now to be industry recognised as a leading technology provider highlights our strong growing market position.

But don’t take our word for it. See for yourself what respected industry sources say about our products and solutions and especially how they compare us to our competition!

Address

Ditton Park

Riding Court Road

Datchet

Slough, Berkshire

Telephone: 07584187026

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARCserve