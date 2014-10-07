This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Arista Networks was founded to deliver software defined cloud networking solutions for large data centre and computing environments. With more than one million cloud networking ports being deployed worldwide, Arista offers a portfolio of Gigabit Ethernet solutions including 1/10/40 and 100GbE switches that redefine network architectures and dramatically change the price/performance of data centre networks.

Arista was founded in 2004, launched in 2008 and is led by Jayshree Ullal. The company was founded by industry luminaries Andy Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton and Kenneth Duda. This seasoned management team has decades of indepth experience in networking and innovation.

Arista’s crown jewel, EOS, is the most advanced network operating system to enable open third party development. The award-winning software is built upon a stable, open source Linux core with a central state-oriented database that makes EOS inherently self-healing, in-service upgradeable and extremely robust.

Arista Networks is the leader in building scalable, high-performance and ultra-low latency cloud networks with low power consumption and a small footprint for modern data centre & cloud computing environments. Purpose-built hardware with the Arista 7000 family and Arista EOS maximize system uptime, statefull fault repair, Advanced Event Management, Zero Touch Provisioning, latency analysis and a fully accessible Linux shell.

Arista’s Ethernet switching solutions include native support for VMware, network-virtualization and hundreds of applications. Arista’s hardware platforms are designed to meet the stringent power & cooling requirements of today’s most demanding data centres, proven advantages in use in many of the largest cloud data centres around the world.

Address

Arista

6th Floor, One London Wall

London

Telephone: +44 7769 908968

Email: AskArista@arista.com