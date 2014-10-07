Arkeia Software

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Arkeia delivers data backup and recovery solutions to protect more than 100,000 networks in 70 countries. The Arkeia Network Backup Suite is designed for mid-sized organizations that require fast, easy-to-use, and affordable data protection.

The company’s appliances, virtual appliances, and software back up critical data to disk, tape, and cloud storage. Arkeia protects all major virtual platforms including VMware, Hyper-V, XenServer, and more than 200 physical platforms including Windows, Mac, Linux, Netware, Solaris, AIX, BSD, and HP-UX.

The company’s patented source-side Progressive Deduplication™ technology helps users realize better performance at a lower cost by reducing data volumes.

Arkeia’s deduplication is crucial to accelerating replication of on-premise backups to private or public clouds. Products are sold through resellers and managed service providers worldwide.

Address

29 rue Delizy

Telephone: +44 (0)330 684 6046

Email: info@arkeia.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/arkeiasoftware

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arkeiasoftware