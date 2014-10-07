This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Arkivum provides a completely transparent digital data archiving service and its approach to data safety and security is simple; it keeps multiple copies of customers’ data in secure UK data centres and actively manages its integrity to ensure it remains in bit-perfect condition all the time.

Arkivum relies on proven storage technology and open standards to deliver fast and efficient online access. Founded in 2011 as a spin-out from the University of Southampton IT Innovation Centre, the company’s unique service is the only service available on the market which guarantees 100% data integrity. Furthermore Arkivum is now ISO 27001 certified, the international best practice standard for an information security management system (ISMS). ISMS is a systematic approach to managing confidential or sensitive corporate information so that it remains secure (which means available, confidential and with its integrity intact). It encompasses people and processes as well as IT systems.

Address

R21 Langley Park

Langley Park Way

Chippenham

Wiltshire

Telephone: +44 1249 405060

Email: info@arkivum.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arkivum