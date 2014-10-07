This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Aruba Networks is a leading provider of next-generation network access solutions for the mobile enterprise, and is identified as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. The company’s Mobile Virtual Enterprise (MOVE) architecture unifies wired and wireless network infrastructures into one seamless access solution for corporate headquarters, mobile business professionals, remote workers and guests. This unified approach to access networks dramatically improves productivity and lowers capital and operational costs.

Aruba’s customers include:

- Microsoft Corporation; every Microsoft office in the world uses Aruba for employee wireless connectivity,

- USAF; every US airforce base in the world uses Aruba for secure wireless flight-line system management and maintenance

- BAA; London Heathrow Airport (and particularly T5) uses Aruba throughout to deliver wireless hotspot services (the world’s largest hotspot), baggage reconciliation, retail concession Point of Sale, and back-office connectivity

- Over 70 UK hospitals rely on Aruba for providing patient acuity monitoring, electronic patient records, mobile imaging (PACS), voice over IP and video surveillance

- Many major universities use Aruba to provision services to students and faculty, voice and video surveillance, including 5 out of the 7 Ivy League universities in the US, Cambridge University, London Business School and Manchester University.

Listed on the NASDAQ and Russell 2000® Index, Aruba is based in Sunnyvale, California, and has operations throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions. To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook.

Address

Catalyst House, 720 Centennial Court

Centennial Park

Elstree

Hertfordshire

Telephone: +44 (0) 208 736 4574

Twitter: http://twitter.com/ArubaNetworks

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/arubanetworks