AssetGen Ltd are the authors of a range of Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software.

AssetGen Connect replaces large numbers of spreadsheets,d iagrams and databases of varying accuracy. It documents all the physical infrastructure and connectivity, with the ability to automatically create/update Microsoft Visio diagrams of rack layouts, computer room floorplans and network architectures.

AssetGen SysMap helps you to understand easily the dependencies between business processes, IT services, applications, middleware, databases and hardware. It can be used stand-alone as well as an enhancement to existing service desk CMDBs, providing a simple, yet powerful analysis capability for IT teams managing infrastructure change.Service maps can be drawn automatically using Microsoft Visio.

Address

AssetGen Ltd

5 Butts Farm Courtyard

Poulton

Cirencester

Telephone:

+44 (0)8707 770717