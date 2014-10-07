Aten UK Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

ATEN was established in 1979 and produces innovations designed for green energy, connectivity and professional AV applications. Many of its customers are from the world’s most demanding industries, where innovation is paramount but reliability is non-negotiable. These sectors include banking, broadcasting, government, emergency services, manufacturing, transportation, utilities and telecommunications.

ATEN employs more than 1,600 people, and a large proportion of its coveted R&D division has focused on saving its customers energy, money and space while dramatically increasing management efficiency.

Address

229 Berwick Avenue

Slough

Telephone: 01753 539121

Email: sales@aten.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@aten_uk