Athena Security offers solutions for network and security engineers to improve the efficiency, security and manageability of layer 3 network devices. With a comprehensive focus on configuration data, it helps network engineers perform what-if analysis that reduces the reliance on diagnostics and validation by testing.

Athena integrates with Network Configuration Manager Products to determine the impact of changes or to simulate the potential side effects resulting from proposed changes.

Visit us on the Interactive Ideas stand E15 where we shall be showing our products. Interactive ideas is a leading value added distributor of Enterprise software representing Athena Security through a network of resellers across the UK and EMEA

