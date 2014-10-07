This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Atlanta Technology builds scalable, cost-effective private cloud solutions.

At IP Expo 2011 mid-market organisations looking to find the perfect cloud services partner have the opportunity to learn why Atlanta’s private cloud is the right choice. This business-class cloud platform is conceived and built to provide the security, data privacy and compliance standards that today’s organisations require.

Atlanta proves the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. We are experts at bringing technology together to build private clouds. Core competencies in the enabling technologies that underpin cloud computing allow us to assess each client’s situation from the start point of ‘how can we deliver the best for this client?’

No two organisations have exactly the same requirements. Atlanta’s private cloud is delivered in any way that best meets the needs of each client. This includes consulting, knowledge transfer, technology and support for on-premise or remote data centres that deliver private or shared business-class cloud computing.

On stand F36 we showcase our private cloud and provide client references that underline our trusted expertise and exceptional service. If you want to find out how Atlanta can help your organisation exploit the cloud, don’t leave IP Expo without speaking with us.

Corporate Cloud Computing; Hosted Disaster Recovery; Server & Storage Virtualisation; Managed Services.

