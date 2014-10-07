This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Autonomy, an HP company, is a global leader in infrastructure software spearheading the Meaning Based Computing movement. IDC recognise Autonomy as having the largest market share and fastest growth in the worldwide search & discovery market. Our technology allows computers to harness the full richness of information, forming a conceptual and contextual understanding of any piece of electronic data, including unstructured information, such as text, email, web pages, voice, or video.

Autonomy's software powers all mission-critical enterprise applications including pan-enterprise search, customer interaction solutions, information governance, eDiscovery, records management, archiving, business process management, web content management, web optimisation, rich media management & video/audio analysis.

Visit www.autonomy.com

Address

20 - 21 St James Square

London

Telephone: 0207 104 5700