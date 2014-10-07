This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

AVer Information Inc. was founded in January 2008. It currently focuses on the branding and design, R&D, manufacturing and global marketing of AVer products in over 100 countries worldwide. AVer is a major global provider of presentation and education solutions, including its AVerVision line of Visualisers (document cameras), security surveillance solutions and video conferencing solutions. AVer prides itself on developing cutting-edge products that innovatively integrate video technology, electronics, optics, RF/wireless technology, software applications and industrial design capabilities.

The company promotes one single goal for all three of its divisions: to provide efficient and easy-to-use solutions that incorporate the latest technologies and exceed the basic needs, requirements and expectations of our customers in the business and education sectors. AVer has already carved out leading positions in the global marketplace for its presentation and security divisions, and the company is rapidly increasing the global market share of its new video conferencing division.

Address

AVer Information Europe B.V.,Unit 2, Newton Court,

Kelvin Drive, Knowlhill,

Milton Keynes,

Buckinghamshire

Telephone: +44 (0)1908 371772