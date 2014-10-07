This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



From start to finish, the ultimate audio visual experience.

Today, as audio visual and video conferencing technologies becoming increasingly complex, we make sure our clients get the maximum from it, leaving a big impression. Our focus is on seamless design, installation, support and maintenance of these technologies.

Having been established in 1990, AVM has vast experience and has built up a network of offices throughout the UK. We work alongside some very well-known names and have a vast client list covering corporate, education, NHS, Blue light, MoD and other government sectors.

AVM provide solutions for group collaboration environments such as meeting rooms, lecture theatres, briefing centres, classrooms and other group areas. AVM do not just supply technology, we provide a full solution to a problem.

Address

1-3 Old Lodge Place

Twickenham

Telephone: 0845 26 26 200