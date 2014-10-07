This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Axel is Europe's leading Zero Client manufacturer. Unique to the industry, all development and manufacture take place within their own facilities in Europe.

Axel have been supplying Zero Clients for over 10 years, and their operating system-less technology is unique to Axel. No other companies rebadge it, and the technology is developed exclusively by Axel.

To date Axel have supplied over 2 Million terminals in over twenty years to a variety of mixed scenarios including various VDI environments, Remote Desktops and various legacy protocols.

Address

AXEL Technologies Ltd

Parallel House

32 London Road

Guildford

Telephone: 0845 225 2822