Axial Systems is one of the UK’s leading independent IT value added resellers and specialist integrators, who have been successfully meeting and exceeding our customer’s business and IT challenges since 1989 with innovative and market leading network, security and service solutions.

Our purpose is to provide business advantage for our customers and throughout our 25 year history and from our offices across the UK, we have remained passionately focused on exceeding expectations. Alongside an enviable reputation for successfully bringing new and innovative technologies to the UK market, Axial also enjoys long-standing relationships with our customers whose operational areas span blue-chip financial institutions, legal firms, telecoms service providers, large and small enterprises along with public sector organisations including NHS trusts, universities and schools, “blue-light” emergency services and county councils.

Our solutions comprise of market leading technologies and world class services which we are able to tailor to exactly meet our customers’ requirements to optimize their value and reduce the risk of technology deployment and operation. This approach along with Axial’s ability to combine the technical capability of a large corporate vendor with the customer focus of a specialist company have been instrumental to our sustained success.

Our ongoing commitment to our customers in delivering identifiable value to them ensures that Axial Systems become and maintain the status of “trusted advisor” and valued business partner as we understand and deliver against their ongoing challenges and opportunities.

Address

Tectonic Place

Holyport Road

Maidenhead

Berkshire

Telephone: +44 1628 418 000

Email: marketing@axial.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxialSystems