Axonex Ltd

In today’s market, there is no shortage of business technology providers. What’s harder to find is a provider - and partner you can trust – absolutely. Not only deliver the best-in-class solutions for your business needs but to also be there with the expertise and connections to implement your new systems and provide quality support long after. It’s the innovation we deliver and a commitment to serve your broader business needs, that makes Axonex different.

We’re in the business of helping you achieve the most return from your Communications and Networking systems. We also work with you to get inside your challenges, to know your unique situation and then leverage our strong relationships with industry-leading vendors including Cisco, VMware, Aeroscout, Red Box and QuesCom to help you create a total solution that integrates with your networks, platforms and processes.

Our collaborative, connected approach can ensure a more complete and seamless implementation whether your needs call for Unified Communications, TelePresence, Security or Wireless LAN solutions, all backed up by leading Implementation and Support Services including Axonex e3, the portfolio of service options designed to Enable, Ensure and Enhance your network.

By integrating our products and services, our customers enjoy an unsurpassed level of interoperability, performance and return on investment. With all the right technologies and all the right ideas, brought together for you allied to Axonex experts holding the industry’s most advanced accreditations and with extensive experience, you’ll be ready to implement your IT and Networking vision with total confidence.

On Stand B4 Axonex will be presenting demos on Cisco TelePresence and Unified Communications

Please visit Axonex for your chance to win an Apple iPad2

Address

Axonex Ltd

6th Floor, Eagle Tower

Montpellier Drive

Cheltenham

Telephone: 01242 535700