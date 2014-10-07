This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

baramundi software AG provides companies and organizations with efficient, secure, and cross-platform management of workstation environments. Around the world, over 1300 customers of all sizes and from every sector benefit from the independent German manufacturer's many years of experience and outstanding products. These are compiled into an integrated, future-orientated approach in baramundi Management Suite: client management, mobile device management, and endpoint security are provided via a shared interface, using a single database, and according to global standards.

baramundi Management Suite optimizes IT management processes by automating routine tasks and providing an extensive overview of the status of the network and clients. It relieves the pressure on IT administrators and ensures that wherever they are, users always have the necessary rights and applications on all platforms and form factors, whether on PCs, notebooks, mobile devices, or in virtual environments.

baramundi software AG is headquartered in Augsburg. The products and services of the company, which was founded in 2000, are fully Made in Germany. baramundi successfully works with partner companies around the world in sales, consultancy, and user support.

Address

Beim Glaspalast 1

Augsburg

Telephone: 00442071932877

Email: request@baramundi.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/baramundi-software-ag