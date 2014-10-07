This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Barracuda Networks offers industry leading products for three distinct markets. As the worldwide leader in content security appliances, Barracuda Networks offers products that protect organizations from threats over email, Web, and IM. With a strong security heritage, Barracuda Networks offers networking products that improve application delivery and network access with SSL VPN, Internet link load balancing, and server load balancing product lines. Finally, Barracuda Networks offers world-class solutions for backup and data protection that include message archiving, backup software and appliances, and offsite backup services.

Coca-Cola, FedEx, Harvard University, IBM, L'Oreal, and Europcar, are amongst the more than 130,000 organizations protecting their networks with Barracuda Networks solutions. The company is privately held with its international headquarters and manufacturing facility based in Campbell, California. Barracuda Networks has offices in eight international locations and distributors in more than 80 countries worldwide.

The Barracuda Networks Difference

Since its inception, Barracuda Networks continues to gain wide acclaim from customers, media and analysts by offering exceptional customer service, top-notch products and engaging partner programs. Companies and organizations of all sizes rely on

Barracuda Networks solutions for five key reasons:

•Up-and-running in 15 minutes

•No IT expertise required

•No support phone trees

•Automatic product updates

•No per user/server/port/option fees

Address

Barracuda Networks

West Ham Industrial Estate

Grafton Way

Basingstoke

Telephone: 07815821440

Email: info@barracuda.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/barracuda