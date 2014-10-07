This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Established in 2004, Bashton Ltd is a company dedicated to providing outstanding support for Linux and Open Source software. Since our inception we have provided round the clock 24/7x365 support, and this continues to this day.

We recognised that to build infrastructure which scales well, it needed to be as ‘horizontally scalable’ as possible - that is, it should be possible to add more machines and increase the performance.

Bashton provide support and management for the entire range of Linux-related Amazon Web Services. Our focus is primarily, but not restricted to, e-commerce where we have designed, implemented and continue to manage a number of large on-line retail sites running on the Amazon Cloud.

Today, we provide consultancy, support and management to a number of very recognisable names in Europe, North America and Asia. Still unashamedly a small, niche company, we deliver technical excellence and insight to our customers.

Address

Bashton Ltd

Chadwick House

Birchwood Park

Cheshire

Telephone: 0161 424 9600

Email: sales@bashton.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/2948115?trk=prof-exp-company-name