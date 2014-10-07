This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Big Technology (BigTec) is the value added distributor for datacentre transformation. As enterprises look to increase the performance and flexibility of their core IT and data assets, while streamlining expenditure into an OPEX model, BigTec helps its partners harness the opportunities from new cloud architectures and virtualised datacentre functions that are progressively more web-scale and software-defined.

The evolution to full virtualisation of complex IT functions is embodied by BigTec’s enterprise transformation framework guiding reseller partners and their customers from physical to hybrid and virtual datacentre environments.

Big Technology was established in 2013 as a division of Exclusive Networks Group. With growing reach across Exclusive Networks’ expanding global footprint, we work closely with disruptive vendors, such as Nutanix, Silver Peak, Pluribus and new vendor vAmour, in innovative datacentre infrastructure, networking and storage technology to achieve accelerated market penetration.

Address

Big Technology

Abbey House

1650 Arlington Business Park

Reading

Telephone: 07585 311 375

Email: rclarke@bigtec.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTec_exn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Big-Technology/714509375234398