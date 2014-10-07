This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



BIS is one of London’s largest specialist datacentre owner operators and providers of IT managed services. We aim to reduce our clients’ IT costs and improve their end-user’s experience through award winning managed colocation, managed networks, managed servers and storage, managed applications, professional services and first class support.

With head offices in the City of London and revenues for 2011 approaching £20 million, BIS is small enough to provide personal service but large enough to recognise the importance of structured procedures. BIS manages over 50,000 square feet of flexible data centre space and provides managed services from 5 prime Central London locations.

BIS is vendor neutral, which means we always put our clients interests first. Our staff are continuously recognised as experts in designing and delivering complex infrastructure solutions to highest standards. We are one of a small handful of UK companies to be awarded Cisco MSCP "Powered” status in 2009 for MPLS, VPN, Managed Internet Services and Metro Ethernet connectivity services and have earned this designation through independent audit each year since its inception in 2009. In addition, BIS is one of only five Colt Gold Partners and one of six UK DataCore Storage Virtualisation Gold Partners.

BIS understands every business is unique and we have tailored our managed services to meet the demands of several hundred clients across a wide range of sectors including insurance, finance, legal and media. Let your business benefit from our experience and contact us today on 0207 861 7814 or sales@bisdc.co.uk.

Address

BIS Ltd

Head Office

1 Alie Street

London

Telephone: +44 20 7861 7814

Email: salesteam@bisdc.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BISLtd

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BISLtd

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-ltd