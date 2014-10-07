BitDefender UK

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments (SVE) is one security solution for software defined data centers, physical endpoints, mobile devices, and public cloud. It is designed to help customers maximize their investments in virtualization and cloud technologies.

GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments is the only resource-efficient security solution, which simultaneously provides the highest performance and protection, while giving easy centralized management, easy deployment and freedom to use any combination of virtualization vendors (including VMware ESXi - also integrates with vShield Endpoint for agentless protection, Citrix XenServer,Microsoft Hyper-V ), cloud providers and devices.

Visit us at stand AA4 at IPExpo event and learn how to gain up to 30% increase in VDI density just by using Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Virtualized Environments.

Address

Winton House, Stoke Road, Stoke On Trent.

Staffordshire ST4 2RW

Telephone: +44 (0) 7770 235 134

Email: jpearce@bitdefender.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/bitdefenderenterprise