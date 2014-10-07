This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Blue Coat Systems

Blue Coat Systems is the technology leader in Application Delivery Networking. Blue Coat offers appliance that provide network visibility, WAN optimisation & acceleration and web security required to optimise and secure the flow of information to any user, on any network, anywhere. This application intelligence enables organisations to tightly align network investments with business requirements, speed decision making and secure business applications for long-term competitive advantage. For additional information, please visit www.bluecoat.com

Address

250 Fowler Avenue

IQ Farnborough

Hampshire

Telephone: +44 (0) 1252 554652

Website: http://www.bluecoat.com/