Blue Helix Limited

Blue Helix are a leading distribution partner, servicing EMEA based in the UK, offering a wide range of products from market leaders in fibre optic, copper and voice cabling.

Our key strengths lie in our strong partnerships with manufacturers and our long term relationships with our clients. With a focus on both large projects, but also on supporting our clients for all of their day to day requirements.

Blue Helix currently service a wide variety of different industries including Data Centres, Telecommunications, CCTV, Broadcast, Military, Utilities, and off shore to name but a few.

We offer a flexible yet structured approach to supply, and will work as closely as necessary with the manufacturers, installers, and end users as required to make sure the project is successful.

Blue Helix are the perfect distribution partner for anyone wanting to work with a company that will make sure the right products, are delivered to the right place, at the right time. In addition to this, we can offer additional services, such as product selection, training, customer tailored stock profiles, specific packaging requirements, 24 hour technical support, and dedicated knowledgeable account managers, amongst others.

Address

South Corner

Old Brighton Road

Crawley

West Sussex

Telephone: 01293 528 888

Email: sales@bluehelix.co.uk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlueHelix1

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-helix-ltd