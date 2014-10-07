This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

BlueArc provides intelligent tiered storage solutions with industry leading performance and scalability. We collaborate with partners to solve customer storage and data management challenges while reducing the total cost of ownership. By providing reliable and easy-to-use data storage solutions, we enable our customers to grow their businesses with confidence and success.

Our solutions combine our breakthrough hardware-enabled file system, SiliconFS, with support for both network attached storage (NAS) and storage area network (SAN) services on a converged network storage platform. The combination results in an unprecedented ability to scale storage solutions, simplify management and overcome performance challenges.

Address

BlueArc Corporation

50 Rio Robles

San Jose

CA

Telephone: +14085766600