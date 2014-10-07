This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Brand-Rex is a leading global supplier of structured cabling systems for data networks, and is a niche supplier of high performance cables for extreme environment applications.

The Brand-Rex data communication solutions include high performance copper and fibre optic cabling systems, a unique air-blown fibre system, high density data centre cabinet systems and an intelligent Infrastructure Management solution.

Through sophisticated modelling techniques, extensive research and advanced test laboratories, Brand-Rex designs, develops and manufacture some of the most advanced cable and connectivity solutions available on the market today.

Brand-Rex has been manufacturing in the UK for over 40 years and is one of Europe’s leading structured cabling providers. With a worldwide office network, Brand-Rex delivers international sales and technical support to an extensive global customer base.

For more information please contact:

Brand-Rex Head Office

Viewfield Industrial Estate

Glenrothes

Fife

KY6 2RS

T: +44 (0)1592 772 124

E: marketing@brand-rex.com

W: www.brand-rex.com

Address

Brand-Rex Ltd

Viewfield Industrial Estate

Glenrothes

Fife

Telephone: +44 (0)1592 772124

Email: marketing@brand-rex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_BrandRex

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Brand-Rex

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/brand-rex