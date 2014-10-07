This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Wondering how Bromium are re-inventing IT security?

Visit us on Stand B60 at IP EXPO on Wednesday 16th & Thursday 17th October to find out exactly what we’re doing!

Bromium will be launching v2.0 at the event and introducing new pricing options for the UK market. Our technical experts will be ready to answer your questions and provide technical briefings on vSentry and LAVA.

Ian Pratt, Bromum’s Co-Founder and SVP Products will give further insight into our technology during his key-note speech; Reducing the Enterprise attack surface with micro-virtualisation on Thursday 17th October, 12:30 – 13:00 in the Security Theatre.

Don’t just take our word for it…

Bromium's technology has been recognised by Gartner, CRN, Infosec, CNBC and the most game changing technology in security. Our innovative technology can help the enterprise wipe-out attacks in a way that has never previously been possible.

