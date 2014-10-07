C2C Systems Ltd

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

C2C Systems has earned the trust of its four million software users since 1992 by consistently delivering high-value, dependable core messaging system enhancements. Microsoft® Exchange, SharePoint®, and Windows® File Server together with IBM® Lotus® Domino® form the heart of its commercial and governmental customers’ businesses worldwide.

C2C offers automated data archiving and management for email, files and SharePoint content, optimizing performance, reducing storage management costs and minimizing risks associated with critical data. C2C’s ArchiveOne® product family is the trusted choice for their email/file archiving, eDiscovery, compliance management, legal forensics and storage management tools to enhance these platforms.

Address

6 Richfield Place

Reading

Berkshire

Telephone: 1189 511 211