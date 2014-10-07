This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

C4L is a Colocation, Connectivity, Cloud and Communications provider headquartered on the South Coast of the UK. They own and operate a high specification data-centre in Bournemouth, as well as providing colocation services in over 100 UK data centres and more than 300 globally. C4L’s coreTX network is one of the UK’s largest Data Centre networks, the multi Tbps, high performance MPLS network links data centres across the UK, using a diverse fibre optic backbone and DWDM technology. It’s VMWare and IAAS cloud platforms further leverage coreTX and the wide Data Centre footprint to offer industry leading Cloud performance, an approach replicated in delivering VoIP services to its wholesale Communications partners.

C4L clients include government agencies, FTSE 250 companies, international financial institutions, system integrators, top 100 VARs, resellers and many of the UK's network carriers. Our entire business is committed to customer satisfaction and quality of service and has achieved certifications such as ISO9001 & 27001 to demonstrate this.

Address

COUNTY GATES HOUSE

300 POOLE ROAD

Westbourne

Poole

Telephone: 0800470481

Email: enquiries@c4l.co.uk