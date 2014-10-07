This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

DNS, DHCP and IPAM is an often overlooked area of the network infrastructure that traditionally suffers from under-investment, but forms a critical part of the network. Without DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) nothing works, no matter how advanced a network you deploy.

With the move to cloud enabled agile networks and increasing mobilisation of the workforce, the demands on the DDI infrastructure continue to increase, way beyond what a spreadsheet and a few Microsoft servers can provide.

Calleva Networks specialise in providing robust DNS, DHCP and IPAM solutions. Our specialists have over 30 years combined experience deploying solutions at some of the largest global companies. Our team deploys solutions across all industry sectors; delivering time and cost saving solutions.

Our core belief is that by focusing in this technology area we can provide a superior service.

Our strength is our expertise, experience and focus, no other DDI reseller in the UK provides the dedication that we can provide.

To further enhance our portfolio we can provide complementary technologies such as wireless networks, DDoS protection, WAN optimisation and converged virtual computing platforms. Other solution providers may focus on security or Wi-Fi and have DDI as an additional technology, however we take a different approach by making DDI the core focus of our business.

