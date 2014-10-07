This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Cambium Networks, formerly part of Motorola Solutions, provides world-class wireless broadband and microwave solutions for customers around the world. It currently has more than 3.5 million products deployed in networks in over 150 countries, with its innovative technologies providing reliable, secure, cost-effective connectivity that’s easy to deploy and proven to deliver outstanding metrics. Cambium’s partners, engineers, and support teams work together to design and deliver innovative solutions that provide data, voice and video connectivity when and where it’s needed.

Address

Cambium Networks

Unit B2 Linhay Business Park

Ashburton

Devon

Telephone: 07834 020428

Email: solutions@cambiumnetworks.com