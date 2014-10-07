This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

With more than 9,600 consultants in over 40 countries, Capgemini’s Business Information Management practice works with leading big data and analytics technologies and provides services to support business analytics, from high-level strategy to managed, outsourced services.

Capgemini and Cloudera have collaborated to build a comprehensive approach to help organizations accelerate and execute on Big Data initiatives.

The Enterprise Data Hub Accelerator is an execution framework for Big Data, built around Cloudera Enterprise, an Apache Hadoop-based open-source enterprise data management platform. It helps you to define your first projects, execute them well, and grow them into a fully-defined and sustainable Big Data strategy, from all angles, because Big Data is not only about technology.

This complete approach is built around:

* Five pillars for Big Data execution: Business Drivers, Governance, Analytics, Data, and Platform, to address all dimensions of how your organization manages data.

* Four stages of maturity - Initiate, Scale, Transform and Run, to enable progressive maturation while showing results quickly.

