China Unicom (Europe) Operations Ltd

China Unicom (Europe) Operation Ltd (“China Unicom Europe”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Unicom, which is headquartered in Canary Wharf, London. It runs business in Europe and Africa territories. Backed by the dynamic capability and strong support of China Unicom, China Unicom Europe is providing a variety of products and customized solutions including diversified network connectivity, IP, value added service and ICT solution to telecom operators and corporate customers in China and globally. China Unicom Europe always endeavours to exceed customer’s expectation with its superior services.

Address

Level 35

25 Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London

Telephone: 02077151960

Email: jennydong@chinaunicom.cn