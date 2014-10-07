This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Chip PC Technologies drives innovation into reality as a global technology leader in desktop virtualization and server-centric computing.

Headquartered in Israel with offices across Europe and the US, Chip PC Technologies focuses on developing and manufacturing innovative desktop computing solutions covering the complete spectrum from smart user desktop devices to Active-Directory-based management software.

Dedicated to innovative desktop computing, Chip PC Technologies in-house strong R&D teams enable the company to be at the forefront of technology.

Targeted at solving the problems of management, security, reliability, maintenance and costs of desktop computers, the company’s technology constructs a ground-up solution of innovative clients orchestrated by intelligent management of users and devices, scalable to tens of thousands of clients.

Technological leadership is further leveraged by the company’s strong bond with its Premier Partners, Microsoft, Citrix and VMware.

Leading the way to Computing with a Conscience, Chip PC Technologies enables companies to adopt greener computing practices by offering highly environmental friendly devices with nearly zero power consumption of 3W at full work mode!

Chip PC Technologies customers reach is global, featuring a strong channel of valued added partners worldwide. The company’s customer base is global and constantly growing, including thousands of leading companies in Healthcare, Banking, Retail and Government - to name a few strategic verticals, in which we deliver compelling return on investment.

Chip PC Technologies has been selected by Deloitte as one of Israel’s fastest growing technology companies with its income growing more than 250% in the past few years.

