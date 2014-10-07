City Lifeline Limited

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

City Lifeline is central London’s leading data centre for hosting data and voice communications equipment. We have 22 carriers with connections to every part of the world, hundreds of Gigabits per second of data flows and some of the lowest latencies in the country.

If you want a reliable, safe, secure home for hosting servers and communications in central London, we’re it. We’re friendly, independent, financially stable and easy to work with. We’re just off Moorgate, and we’re also on Stand C5. Come and talk to us.

Address

City Lifeline

Lifeline House

80 Clifton Street

London

Telephone: 020 7247 6066

Email: sales@city-lifeline.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/city-lifeline