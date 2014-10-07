This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Cleversafe solves today’s growing big data storage problem.

Leveraging information dispersal technology, Cleversafe has created a dispersed storage solution that actually gets better as it gets bigger. This highly reliable and secure system scales to the petabyte+ level for unstructured data, driving up to 65 percent of the storage costs out of the business while enabling global access and collaboration.

Cleversafe’s object-based storage solution leverages information dispersal algorithms coupled with encryption to virtualize, slice, encrypt and disperse data across a network of storage nodes. As a result, there’s none of the data redundancy and associated incremental costs found in traditional RAID and replication methods, making it ideally scalable to the petabyte and beyond level.

Cleversafe’s slice-and-disperse technology delivers significantly higher levels of confidentiality, data integrity and information availability than alternative architectures. Since only a predefined threshold of slices is needed to retrieve the data, individual servers or entire locations can be down—and data can still be accessed. And because data is sliced and scrambled, the data is inherently private and secure.

Cleversafe offers customers two ways to deploy dispersed storage networks – with software licenses on qualified hardware platforms, or with integrated hardware and software appliances as a turnkey solution.

