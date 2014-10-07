This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



About Cloudera

Cloudera is revolutionizing enterprise data management by offering the first unified Platform for Big Data, an enterprise data hub built on Apache Hadoop™. Cloudera offers enterprises one place to store, process and analyze all their data, empowering them to extend the value of existing investments while enabling fundamental new ways to derive value from their data. Only Cloudera offers everything needed on a journey to an enterprise data hub, including software for business critical data challenges such as storage, access, management, analysis, security and search. As the leading educator of Hadoop professionals, Cloudera has trained over 22,000 individuals worldwide. Over 1,000 partners and a seasoned professional services team help deliver greater time to value. Finally, only Cloudera provides proactive and predictive support to run an enterprise data hub with confidence. Leading organizations in every industry plus top public sector organizations globally run Cloudera in production. www.cloudera.com

Connect with Cloudera

Read our blogs: http://www.cloudera.com/blog/ and http://vision.cloudera.com/

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/cloudera

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/cloudera

Cloudera, Cloudera’s Platform for Big Data, Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub Edition, Cloudera Enterprise Flex Edition, Cloudera Enterprise Basic Edition and CDH are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera Inc. in the United States, and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

Address

81 Rivington Street

London

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 178 4857

Email: EMEA-enquiries@cloudera.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cloudera