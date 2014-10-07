This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Co3 Systems is making the market for Incident Response Management Systems - collaboration software that brings people, process, and technology together to prepare, assess, manage, and mitigate security and privacy incidents.

Co3 is led by a proven team of security entrepreneurs including security legend, Bruce Schneier (CTO). In a short period of time, Co3 has emerged as the gold standard for how organizations, from Fortune 500 companies to small organizations, handle incident response - in one-tenth of the time.

Address

1 Alewife Center

Suite 450

Telephone: 6172063900

Email: info@co3sys.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/co3sys