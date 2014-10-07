This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Codestone Group

UK wide coverage with offices in Poole, London and in Cheshire. Value added reseller and Managed Citrix Gold Partner, Codestone have been at the forefront of the Virtualisation & Cloud revolution. On or off premise virtualisation Solutions are designed and applied incorporating Desktops, Servers, Applications and SAN storage. As well as Citrix Codestone also hold accreditations for VMWare (Enterprise), Microsoft, Datacore (Gold) and EMC (Elite), allowing organisations to benefit from the best possible technical and commercial fit.

This year on stand HH18 Codestone will be showcasing the Codestone Cloud along with their market leading virtualisation practice. Codestone will be white boarding best practice virtualisation and Cloud solutions along with a clinic where attendees to IPexpo can have a one on one consultancy session to discuss their real day to day and longer term strategic challenges.

Codestone will also demonstrate how their customers including Virgin management Ltd (case study) are benefiting from lowered CapEx costs whilst achieving Global access to Users, High Availability, Business Continuity, Increased Security and Disaster Recovery Strategies.

Address

Codestone Group

2 Nuffield Rd

Poole

Dorset

Telephone: 01202 242222

Email: enquiries@codestone.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CodestoneGroup