Your transmission infrastructure is the underpinning element of all your networks and applications. You need to work with organisations that are dedicated to keeping you at the leading edge of infrastructure technology. Working together, this is a world where SYSTIMAX Solutions and Anixter excel, giving you total confidence in your ability to communicate.

CommScope® (www.commscope.com) has played a role in virtually all the world’s best communication networks. We create the infrastructure that connects people and

technologies through every evolution. As much as technology changes, our goal remains the same: to help our customers create, innovate, design, and build faster and better. We’ll never stop connecting and evolving networks for the business of life at home, at work, and on the go.

At home, it’s a high-bandwidth world. Network operators face an escalating demand for digital voice, high-speed data, and high-definition video, as well as new technologies like fibre to the home and 3D TV. CommScope solutions help operators plan, deploy, and maintain services to residential and commercial customers.

At work, it’s an intelligent world. High-speed networking, cloud computing, data centre consolidation, and in-building wireless coverage are transforming the way businesses and public entities operate. CommScope solutions empower communication applications anywhere people gather for work and play.

On the go, it’s a wireless world. People want to connect anywhere, anytime, everywhere—all the time. CommScope solutions span the entire RF landscape, helping wireless carriers manage increasing cell site complexity and optimize network planning, capacity, coverage, and performance.

Visit us on stand D8 to discuss your business application requirements and discover how a well planned and implemented infrastructure can ensure your network productivity and business efficiencies, whilst protecting any investment now and into the future.

Address

12 York Gate

Regent's Park

London

Telephone: 020 7258 8100