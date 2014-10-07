This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



comparetheware.com is a free IT search portal which enables businesses to research and compare IT technologies, and puts them in touch with expert suppliers that can support their IT project needs.

Using the service, businesses are able to research technology products and services based on key criteria, compare them side-by-side to find the right solution, and ask for quotes from accredited IT solutions providers through special filters on the site. Selected suppliers can then respond directly to requests.

comparetheware.com - delivering a fast and easy way to understand and search for IT products and services.

Address

Suffolk House

Fordham Road

Newmarket

Suffolk

Telephone: 01638 569699

Email: info@comparetheware.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/comparetheware

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/comparetheware-com