This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Consolidate IT is a value add distributor. We deliver solutions with more performance, flexibility & capacity for less money and lower energy consumption.
It is our experience that the market demands complete solutions. We offer a single point of contact and our services ensure a strong proposition to the market.
Consolidate-IT offers the possibility to use their datacenter for demonstration- and testing purposes. We have offices in Germany, UK and The Netherlands.
Address
Consolidate IT
Televisieweg 54
Almere
Telephone: +31 (0)36 540 5253