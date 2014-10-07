Coraid Inc.

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Coraid provides storage solutions for cloud service providers and enterprises that are experiencing rapid, unpredictable data growth. Coraid leverages Layer 2 Ethernet to elevate network performance and improve operational effectiveness for companies deploying dynamic, large-scale, multi-workload environments. With its modular, pay-as-you-grow architecture and easy-to-use software, as well as proven support, design, and implementation, Coraid partners with customers to enable just-in-time scaling and versatility with a quick return on investment.

The Coraid EtherDrive® family of block storage solutions offers flexible building blocks for cloud-scale storage deployments. EtherDrive leverages a connectionless, massively parallel Ethernet networking fabric and software intelligence to aggregate commodity hardware resources and manage them as a pooled resource.

Coraid ZX is a high-performance, feature-rich NAS solution based on the Zettabyte File System (ZFS) which leverages Coraid’s scale-out Ethernet storage architecture.

Coraid EtherCloud™ is a management and automation platform that gives data center architects and operators the ability to deliver storage infrastructure that is as agile, flexible, and as simple to use as public cloud services, while maintaining control of every aspect of storage deployment, provisioning and management.

EtherDrive and EtherCloud together deliver the next generation of software-defined storage that can scale on demand.

Address

Coraid

200 Brook Drive

Green Park

Reading

Telephone: +44 (0)118 9497771

Email: emeasales@coraid.com