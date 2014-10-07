Core Data Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Core DataCloud is a leading managed service provider of Disaster Recovery as a Service, enabling customers to protect their critical applications and data. Core's storage platform is based on a high performance EMC Isilon, which ensures rapid recovery of servers and data in a disaster situation.

Core DataCloud company background:

• Specialist provider of backup hosting since 1998.

• Since 2006 recognised Cloud DR-as-a-service specialist.

Core DataCloud Investments:

• Industry-leading EMC and VMware.

• Backup technology from Assigra, VirtualSharp, Veeam and Storagecraft.

• £2.5M investment in intrastructure since 2006.

Core DataCloud - Focused DR Specialist:

• Disaster Recovery of Virtualised IT environments.

• Offsite backup and recovery in UK datacentre.

• Core DataCloud is focused on one product.

Cloud Infrastructure:

• Multi-tenancy infrastructure setup.

• Recent investment to extend our Cloud Storage infrastructure using EMC Isilon.

• 100TB allocated capacity to existing customers, with an additional 200TB available for new business.

Address

Office 2 Wingate Business Exchange

64-66 Wingate Square

London

Telephone: 0845 680 1165

Email: info@coredatacloud.com