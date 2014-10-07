Core Data Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Core DataCloud is a leading managed service provider of Disaster Recovery as a Service, enabling customers to protect their critical applications and data. Core's storage platform is based on a high performance EMC Isilon, which ensures rapid recovery of servers and data in a disaster situation.
Core DataCloud company background:
• Specialist provider of backup hosting since 1998.
• Since 2006 recognised Cloud DR-as-a-service specialist.
Core DataCloud Investments:
• Industry-leading EMC and VMware.
• Backup technology from Assigra, VirtualSharp, Veeam and Storagecraft.
• £2.5M investment in intrastructure since 2006.
Core DataCloud - Focused DR Specialist:
• Disaster Recovery of Virtualised IT environments.
• Offsite backup and recovery in UK datacentre.
• Core DataCloud is focused on one product.
Cloud Infrastructure:
• Multi-tenancy infrastructure setup.
• Recent investment to extend our Cloud Storage infrastructure using EMC Isilon.
• 100TB allocated capacity to existing customers, with an additional 200TB available for new business.
Address
Office 2 Wingate Business Exchange
64-66 Wingate Square
London
Telephone: 0845 680 1165
Email: info@coredatacloud.com